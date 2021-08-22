Friday Football Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy football team dropped its season opener at Chaminade-Julienne 338-20.

Troy closed within 14-13 in second quarter, but C-J opened a 21-13 halftime lead and went on to the win.

C-J had 450 yards total offense to Troy’s 277.

The Eagles had 225 yards passing and 225 yards rushing, while the Trojans had 136 yards passing and 141 yards rushing.

Josh Mayfield was 10 of 16 passing for 136 yards and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Jahari Ward had 85 yards rushing on 17 carries and Jack Kleinhenz had four receptions for 100 yards.

Troy will play at Xenia Friday night.

Bellbrook 24,

Tippecanoe 14

BELLBROOK — Tippecanoe opened with a strong Bellbrook team and dropped a 24-14 game on the road.

Cayd Everhart had a 39-yard TD run in the first quarter and Jackson Kleather’s kick put Tipp up 7-0.

Tipp trailed 14-7 going to the third quarter, but Grayson Ring had a 25-yard interception return in the fourth quarter f or a TD and Kleather’s kick tied it a 14 going to the fourth quarter.

But, Bellbrook would score 10 points in the final quarter to get the win.

Everyhart had 69 yards on nine carries and Griffin Caldwell had 40 yards on 10 carries.

Jason Rindler led the receivers with four catches for 52 yards.

Ring had two interceptions, while Rindler and Josh Dietz both recovered fumbles.

Dietz had 20 tackles, Everhart added 16 and Rindler and Carson Robbins both had 10.

Tippecanoe will host Sidney Friday night.

Milton-Union 51,

National Trail 0

WEST MILTON — Blake Brumbaugh scored about every way imaginable as the Milton-Union football team opened the season with a 51-0 win over National Trail.

Brumbaugh had a 50-yard TD run on his only carry, caught a 30-yard TD pass from Nate Morter, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown.

Blake Neumaier had touchdown runs of nine and six yards and Peyton Nicholas recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score.

Mason Grudich was 6-for-7 on PAT kicks and made a 31-yard field goal.

Morter was 4-for-5 passing for 65 yards.

Brumbaugh led the receivers with two catches for 47 yards and Neumaier had 75 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Brumbaugh had a forced fumble and fumble recovery and Michael Elam had an interception.

Milton-Union will host Valley View Friday.

Tri-Village 21,

Troy Christian 7

NEW MADISON — Two of the top teams in D-VII, Region 28 hooked up at Tri-Village High School Friday and Troy Christian came up on the short end of a 21-7 score.

Troy Christian was trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter when Lee Burkett ran three yards for a touchdown and Hunter Williams kicked the PAT.

Tri-Village added a touchdown for the final margin.

Burkett was 4-for-7 passing for 36 yards and had 10 carries for 63 yards.

Landon Rich added 11 carries for 50 yards.

Gavin Blore had two catches for 28 yards.

Burkett also forced a fumble and Alex Olding had an interception.

Troy Christian will host Hillcrest Academy Friday.

Preble Shawnee 49,

Miami East 14

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team found the going tough in the season opener Friday night with a 49-14 loss to Preble Shawnee.

After getting down 21-0 in the second quarter, East cut into the deficit.

Austin Francis had touchdown runs of 64 and 40 yards and Nick Shields ran for a PAT to get East within 21-14.

But, that was as close as the Vikings could get.

Francis completed one of two passes for 40 yards and rushed for 112 yards on 10 carries.

Jacob Roeth completed four of nine passes for 32 yards and Michael Hohenstein had two catches for 45 yards.

Dylan Williams, Roeth and Francis all recorded sacks, while Willims and Layton Burke forced fumbles.

Miami East will play at Carlisle Thursday night.

St. Henry 42,

Covington 0

ST. HENRY — Covington found the going tough in a road trip to St. Henry Friday night, losing 42-0.

The Buccs were limited to six yards total offense.

Jensen Wagoner was 5-for-12 passing for 27 yards for Covington.

Landon LaPoint had two receptions for 12 yards and Connor Sindelier had two receptions for 11 yards.

Trey Schmelzer had an interception.

Covington will host Mechanicsburg Friday night.

Lima Perry 27,

Lehman 13

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team opened the season with a 27-13 loss to Lima Perry Friday night.

Donovan O’Leary and Nathan Sollmann both ran for touchdowns.

Sollmann had 84 yards rushing on 15 carries.

O’Leary completed five of 14 passes for 36 yards and rushed for 28 yards on eight carries.

Michael McFarland caught two passes for 16 yards.

The Cavaliers will play at New Bremen Friday night.

Waynesville 24,

Bethel 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team had an early safety for a 2-0 lead before losing 24-2 to Waynesville.

The Bees will play at Kenton Ridge Friday night.

Northeasten 49,

Bradford 16

SPRINGFIELD — Bradford scored two fourth quarter touchdowns in a loss to Northeastern Friday night.

Bradford will host Ansonia Friday night in its WOAC opener.

Owen Canan ran four yards for a touchdown, with Hudson Hill catching a pass from Canan for the PAT.

Tucker Miller returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and Canan ran for the PAT.

Canan was 7-for-13 passing for 86 yards and had 23 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

Landon Monnin caught two passes for 57 yards and Garrett Trevino caught four passes for 26 yards.

Ben Kitts had a sack.