Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 11

DRUGS: Asia Chavers, 23, of Sidney, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.

Aug. 12

THEFT: Alisa Fitzwater, 54, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Family Dollar.

Aug. 13

DUS: Deborah Levan, 61, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and open container.

Aug. 14

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Report of a male hitting a female at a residence in the 300 block of Kienle Drive. Jonathan Dixon, 34, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering.

PROTECTION ORDER: Daryl Hall, 36, at large, was charged with violation of a protection order.

DUS: Traffic stop near 124 Gordon St. Jerry Stewart, 23, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct, driving under suspended license, fictitious tags, and failure to signal turn.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Dylan Taylor, 28, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Eric Wilson, 37, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and telecommunications harassment.

Aug. 15

WARRANT: Brianna Hess, 28, at large, was arrested at Red Roof Inn and Suites for an active warrant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jadon Peare, 22, of Lima, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

TRANSPORT: Prisoner transport. Shane Phipps Jr., 20, of Kettering, was picked up from Shelby County Jail and transported to Miami County Jail due to an active Miami County warrant.