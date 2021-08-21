2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions

Same Sutherly, 17, of Troy, sold his Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer for $16,000.

It was purchased by BJ Joseph, Ryan Havener Realtor, Harts Towing and Recovery, Ken Wheelock Livestock, K & K Show Stock, Blackies Excavating, Bill and Moya Mote Family, Kenny and Jenny Kirby, Heath Murray State Farm Insurance, DATA Roofing and Wade Westfall Miami County Commissioner along with Havener Trucking, Small Stuff Construction Supply, Ward Insurance, TC Holzen, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Odyssey Show Feed, Ty & Candi Hissong, John Friedline Insurance, Luke & Harlen Fulton, Theaker Excavating, Jon Coomer Investments Management, First Financial, Thompson Show Cattle, Beal Show Goats, and Wallace Farms.

Lauryn Lammers of New Carlisle sold her Grand Champion Market Chickens for $1,200 to Beckstrom Orthodontics of Troy at Wednesday’s Miami County Fair Sale of Champions.

Monica Ostendorf of Covington sole her Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens for $700 to Blackies Excavating.

Jake Wheelock of West Milton sold his Grand Champion Market Duck for $9,000 to J & L Wood Products, Industrial Heating Solutions, Combined Technologies, Sam Brown C.P.A. Inc and Cress Wealth Management.

Lauryn Lammers of New Carlisle sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck for $900 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Gabryelle Lammers of New Carlisle sold her Grand Champion Market Turkey for $800 to Sam Brown C.P.A. Inc.

Cassidy Healy of New Carlisle sold her Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey for $900 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Jacqueline Ladel of Casstown sold her Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits for $1,600 to DATA Roofing and K & K Show Stock.

Owen Heilman of Troy sold his Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits for $1,700 to Select-Arc.

Colin Tackett of Pleasant Hill sold his Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit for $700 to Miami Valley Insurance.

Kori Moore of Covington sold her Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit for $1,500 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.