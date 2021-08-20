Piqua football cruised to opening win over Belmont

PIQUA — In the final tuneup for the Miami Valley League play beginning next week, the Piqua football team cruised to a 54-0 win over Belmont in the regular season opener Friday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

It extended Piqua’s regular season win streak to seven games.

“We did a lot of good things,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said.

One highlight was the play of special teams, with Jackson Trombley recording touchbacks on all nine kickoffs and going 6-for-6 on PAT kicks. Piqua attempted passes on two PAT attempts and both failed.

Trombley is still waiting to make his debut as punter.

Braiden Strayer averaged 17.5 yards on two punt returns.

“We didn’t see the punt unit tonight,” Nees said. “But, overall I thought the special teams played really well. All the kickoffs were in the end zone.”

Piqua’s offense and defense had the same kind off success.

On offense, Piqua rolled up 337 yards compared to Belmont’s 69.

And the Indians converted four of six times on third and fourth down, while Belmont was just 2-for-10 on those downs.

Jasiah Medley led a balanced running attack with nine carries for 94 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, while Brady Ouhl was six of seven passing for 63 yards.

After Piqua got a quick defensive stop to start the game, the Indians went 43 yards in 10 plays.

Medley ran five yards for the TD and Trombley’s kick made it 7-0.

After a 25-yard return by Strayer on Belmont’s next punt, Ouhl hooked up with a wide-open Ryan Brown on the first play for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 after Trombley’s kick.

Anson Cox recovered a fumbled on Belmont’s next possession at the Bisons 42-yard line.

Tanner Kemp had a 15-yard run, Ouhl passed to Dre’sean Roberts for 11 yards and Kemp ran it in from 11 yards out, with Trombley’s kick making it 21-0.

Bryson Roberts recovered a fumble at Belmont’s 17 and Medley ran the ball into the end zone on the next play and it was 27-0 with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Piqua had its next drive stopped by a fumble, but the Indians got it back on the next play when Mason Osborne recovered a fumble at the Belmont 35-yard line.

Medley went the distance on the first play and after Trombley’s kick, it was 34-0 with 8:29 remaining in the second quarter. The game was played with a running clock the rest of the way.

After Tate Adams tackled the Belmont punter at the 14-yard line, Medley ran it in from the eight-yard line two plays later to make it 41-0 at the half.

On back-to-back plays with Ky Warner at quarterback to start the third quarter, Bryson Roberts ran for 24 yards — the second one for a touchdown to make it 47-0.

“We got all three of our running backs work,” Nees said. “We were able to get our backup quarterback (Ky Warner) in there with the ones for one series in the third quarter. That was important for solidifying depth. That (depth) is important.”

Warner added a two-yard TD run on a fourth down play and Trombley’s kick made the final 54-0.

Along with Bryson Roberts picking up 48 yards on two carries, running back Andrew Miller had 11 carries for 49 yards in the second half and Warner had 43 yards on seven carries.

“Our JV running back came in and did a nice job,” Nees said.

On defense, Landon Hare had eight tackles and forced two fumbles, Sam Schmiesing added tackles and Osborne had five.

Hare and Wyatt Dobbins combined for a sack and Romen Medley had an interception.

The Indians will open MVL play Friday at West Carrollton.

“We got through tonight with no injuries,” Nees said. “We have had a good three weeks (two scrimmages and the Belmont win). Now, we open MVL play.”

After a good final tuneup.