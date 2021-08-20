Letter: I hope the planters stay

To the Editor:

I read in Wednesday’s, Aug. 4, Troy paper about several people who almost hit a person while they were walking across the street where the planters are. I want to say my husband and I go downtown around the circle several times a week, and we watch for pedestrians and have no problem. I believe if one almost hit a person, they were not paying attention. Those planters look very nice where they are, so I hope they stay. I believe it makes Troy look real nice downtown.

— Helen Ganger

Troy