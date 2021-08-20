Jeremy Camp headlined the Miami County Fair concert on Thursday

Natalie Parke, 9, of Piqua works with a customer at the Miami County Dairy Barn during her shift on Thursday

The Miami County Fairgrounds was alive with activity all week

The 2021 Miami County Fair kicked off with a Salute to Veterans on Friday evening

A family enjoys “fair food” while resting on a bench outside the Dairy Barn

A weekend rodeo was a crowd pleaser at this year’s Miami County Fair

Miami County Fair Board member Ted Miller takes a french fry break during his busy schedule.