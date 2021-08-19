Troy golfers get MVL win over Xenia at Miami Shores

TROY — Sometimes, it is about finding the right combinations.

And Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor certainly found the right one for the 5-6 spots in a match with Xenia Thursday at Miami Shores.

The Trojans were leading 180-181 when Luke Huber and Zane Huelsman came in with scores of 42 and 44 to lower Troy’s score by eight shots in a 172-181 victory.

“There really isn’t much separation on our team, other than the number one spot,” Evilsizor said. “Henry (Johnston) is a strong number one. With the other guys, it is about finding the right combinations (to pair together). Sometimes there is a lot of positive energy and they feed off that.”

Which, was certainly the case for Huber and Huelsman as Troy improved to 2-1 overall and in the MVL.

“We have a big match with Butler on Monday,” Evilsizor said. “That (Huber and Huelsman) is certainly a combination I have to look at (playing together).”

Johnston led the Trojans with a 41.

John Kneisley and Bryce Massingill both carded 45s and Brayden Schwartz added a 49.

Evilsizor was happy to get the win, but knows Troy dodged a bullet Thursday.

“Xenia is a good team,” he said. “They can play better than that. We don’t want to win because the other team didn’t play well. We want to play well, so that when the other team plays well, we can still beat them.”

Monday’s match at Troy Country Club with the Aviators is shaping up as a big win.

Butler has a win over Greenville, who handed Troy a close loss last week.

“Butler is much improved,” Evilsizor said. “They beat Greenville by two strokes, who had beaten us by four strokes. That is a match where we are going to have to play our best.”

As Evilsizor continues to look to find the right pairings for his team.

Sidney 173,

Piqua 181

PIQUA — In a match with an almost identical final score at Echo Hills, Piqua showed improvement in a close loss.

“There are signs of improvement,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “But, we still have to clean up a few things.”

Richard Price led Piqua with a 40.

Drew Hinkle had a 46 and Hunter Steinke added a 47.

Evan Hensler and Sabastian Karabinis both carded 48s.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 199,

Xenia 223

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team defeated Xenia 199-223 Thursday at Cassel Hills in MVL action.

Tippecanoe scores were Olivia Kruesch 47, Katie Smith 48, Abigail Poston 48, Rianna Brownlee 56, Rose Ramsey 56 and Annaleigh Lambert 59.