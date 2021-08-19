Thursday Girls Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 4-0 with a 5-0 win over Springfield Thursday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Khushi Patel 6-0, 6-0; Esha Patel defeated Carissa Davis 6-0, 6-1; and Josie Romick defeated Mahun Raug 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Sarah Schubut and Caitlin Barshiu 6-0, 6-0; and Casey Rogers and Mio Yasuda defeated Zoe Bisdorf and Hall Emhans 6-0, 6-1.

Piqua girls

top Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua girls tennis team got a 5-0 win over Wayne Thursday.

In singles, Izzy King defeated Olivia Dao 6-2, 7-6 (1); Diya Patel defeated Heidi Kennard 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; and Lauren Hicks defeated Leah Livesay 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-8.

In doubles, Hannah Pleasant and Grace Pleasant defeated Medina Tashtano and Rabiyah Ozhafarova 6-0, 6-0; and Nataya Yaqub and Sierra Leonard defeated Za Raya Lehman and Ciara Johnson 6-0, 6-0.

Lady Bulldogs

sweep Knights

WEST MILTON — There were a couple of highlights in Milton-Union’s 5-0 win over Greenon Thursday in girls tennis.

Not only did Shannon Brumbaugh win first singles 6-0, 6-0, the sophomore recorded a Golden Set in the second set, not giving up a single point.

At second singles, Taylor Falb celebrated her 18th birthday with a 6-0, 6-0 win and Ella Coate won third singles 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton won 6-2, 6-3 and Maggie Black and Corinne Tiernan won 6-0, 6-0.

Ashlynn McPheron won in JV singles 6-0, 6-1.

Milton-Union will play at the Schroeder Invitational Saturday.