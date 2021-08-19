Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services continue

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes visitors at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY — Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the August sermon series, “Spiritual Detox.”

”Connect with us to cleanse our lives from sin and enter into a life of glory,” the church said.

A Time to Pray will be held each Sunday at 9 a.m. on the TLC campus. Join us as we pray for our church family and the local community.

You are always welcome; Sunday worship service starts at 10 a.m. You can also livestream this service on Facebook. Please join us as we stand together in worship.

Connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Free Library available

TROY — A Little Free Library is located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy.

The Little Free Library is a small wooden box filled with books with the concept of “take a book, return a book” book exchange. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share, and the library functions on the honor system.

Local blood drives announced

FLETCHER — Several area blood drives will be held in the coming weeks.

The Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive will be held Monday, Aug. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

The Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1431 W. Main St., Troy.

The Victory Church community blood drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4645 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

There is no deferral or delay in donating after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Church hosts food pantry fundraiser

TROY — First Place Christian Center will hold a dinner and raffle on Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person and dinner includes a choice of jambalaya or chicken and noodles, appetizers, beverages and desserts.

Raffle tickets are $10 a piece and prizes include a diamond necklace from Harris Jeweler, a $100 Meijer Gift Card, a $50 Gift Card to Coldwater Café, two $50 gift cards to Smith’s Boathouse, gift cards for cake from Lostcreek Confections, Frickers, Sunset Cleaners, The Caroline and many more.

Handmade and gift items are available at the Bowls of Hope Boutique. For tickets, see Donna Wilkerson, or email fpfoodpantry@gmail.com or visit http://bit.ly/BOHTickets.

Appetizers are catered by Story Point, dinner is catered by Eloquence Catering, and desserts are catered by Starry Dreams. All money raised will benefit First Place Food Pantry.

First Place Christian Center is at 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy.