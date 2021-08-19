Man arrested following threat at Kyle Park

TIPP CITY — One man is in custody following a confrontation with another man at Kyle Park.

Steven Bell, 40, is charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing after he and another man exchanged words just before 11 a.m.

According to Tipp City Police, Bell threatened the other man’s dogs for not being on a leash. The man with the dogs told Bell that he had a concealed weapon, when Bell allegedly responded that he had a bomb in his truck.

Tipp City Police, with assistance from Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately closed and cleared Kyle Park.

Tipp City Fire Department and EMS responded with an engine and medic and they stood by at the entrance to the park.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was contacted to respond.

Bell was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Our news partners at WDTN contributed to this story.