Wednesday was Demolition Derby night at the Miami County Fair

Fletcher firefighter Tyler Rowe’s daughters Makayla and Makenzi, both 2, are fascinated by his helmet and gear as Tyler and his wife, Samantha Taylor watch Wednesday’s Demolition Derby

Wade Wilhelm of Troy opens the 2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions with the Nathional Anthem on Wednesday

The 2021 Miami County Fair Sale of Champions moved “home” on Wednesday after a number of years of being held in the Swine Barn, the sale moved back to where it had been held for decades, in the Dairy Barn (Goat Barn). At top is the 1981 Sale of Champions as seen from a Troy Daily News photo. At bottom is the 2021 sale.