Tippecanoe girls golf tops Piqua; Bethel drops road match with Riverside

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe golf team defeated Piqua 196-223 on the front nine at Echo Hills Wednesday morning.

Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson was match medalist with a 40.

Tippecanoe was led by Olivia Kruesch and Katelin Smith with 47.

Other Red Devils scores were Abigail Poston 48, Annaleigh Lambert 54, Delaney Decamp 61 and Char Walters 67.

Other Indian scores were Ivy Lee 57, Aubree Carroll 62, Carsyn Meckstroth 64, Brooklyn Shaner 68 and Marin Funderburg 71.

Tipp, 2-0, will host Xenia Thursday at Cassel Hills.

Bethel girls

drop match

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel girls golf team lost a TRC match with Riverside 210-215 Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Kerigan Calhoun led Bethel with a 48.

Other Lady Bee scores were Grace Bennett 52, Kaylee Brookhart 54, Aly Bird 61, Paige Kearns 62 and Abby Stratton 69.