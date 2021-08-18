Piqua Commission honors retired lieutenant

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission recognized the public service of city employee Jerry Fogt during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Fogt recently retired as a lieutenant from the Piqua Police Department after 25 years of service. Fogt was in attendance Tuesday as Mayor Kris Lee read aloud a resolution to put on record acknowledging his longstanding dedication to the city.

The following items were approved during Tuesday’s meeting:

• An ordinance adding Juneteenth as a recognized city holiday in Piqua.

• An amended resolution authorizing a purchase order to Century Equipment Inc. for the purchase of 36 golf carts for Echo Hills Golf Course. The initial purchase order was approved at a previous meeting, however, according to Health and Sanitation Director Amy Welker, the total cost amount was incorrect. The previous amount approved was around $76,000, Welker said, and the amended total is $95,000. Welker said the increase is due to the fact that “golf carts are in high demand,” along with issues stemming from COVID-19 shut downs resulting in a reduced number of golf carts available on the market.

• A resolution to levy assessments on properties to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements. This is an annual resolution.

• A resolution for consent to apply to the Ohio River Basin H2Ohio Wetland Grant Program. This grant, if approved, will go toward the Franz Ditch project.

• An emergency resolution to accept the material terms of the OneOhio subdivision settlement pursuant to the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021, National Opioid Settlement Agreement. According to Law Director Frank Patrizio, after litigation is settled, Piqua may be entitled to receive $122,602.36 to go toward abatement of the opioid epidemic and its effects within the city.

To watch the full commission meeting, visit the City of Piqua on YouTube.