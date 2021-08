Trenton Brown of the Just 4 Fun 4-H Club prepares to show one of his chickens on Tuesday

Harness racers took to the track at the Miami County Fair on Tuesday evening.

Olivia Wilson competes in the 14+ equestrian event at the Miami Comity Fair on Tuesday. Wilson is a member of Saddle Up 4-H Club

Isaac Beal, 15, catches a nap between shows.