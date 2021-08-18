2021 Miami County Fair results

Shop And Crop
Horticulture
Beans
1st Dottie Everett
2nd Alexis Barhorst
Beets
1st Alexis Barhorst
2nd Dottie Everett
Carrots
1st Dottie Everett
Eggs, Brown
1st Reagan Howell
2nd Megan Rose
3rd Libby Carpenter
4th Sarah Blocher
5th Colin Fogle
Eggs, White
1st Reagan Howell
Lettuce
1st Dottie Everett
Misc. Fruit
1st Tyler Kress
Mixed Plate
1st Alexis Barhorst
Mixed Veg. Plate
1st Alexis Barhorst
2nd Trenton Maxson
Muskmelon
1st Alexis Barhorst
Onions, White
1st Alexis Barhorst
Peppers – Jalapeno
1st Ty Roeth
Peppers – Other
1st Dottie Everett
Potatoes
1st Alexis Barhorst
2nd Trenton Maxson
Pumpkin
1st Dottie Everett
Squash
1st Dottie Everett
Sweet Corn
1st Ty Roeth
2nd Dottie Everett
3rd Lauren Wright
Tomatoes, Cherry
1st Alexis Barhorst
Tomatoes, Red
1st Tyler Kress
2nd Dottie Everett
3rd Alexis Barhorst
4th Trenton Maxson
5th Spencer Triplett
6th Megan Rose
Tomatoes, Mixed Tomato Plate
1st Dottie Everett
Watermelon
1st Alexis Barhorst
Zucchini
1st Alexis Barhorst
2nd Dottie Everett
Champion Alexis Barhorst, Mixed Plate, Bradford
Reserve Champion Alexis Barhorst, Zucchini, Bradford
Shop
Boot Bench
1st Madison Avey
Concrete Stepping Stone
1st Alexis Love
2nd Luke Vannus
3rd Karlee Thomas
Electrical Circuit Display Board
1st Regina Mikalauskas
2nd Adam Bensman
3rd Meadow Powers
4th Camryn Gleason
5th Erin Baker
Electrical Project
1st Andrew Collins
2nd Nick Walters
Household Article
1st Lauren Wright
Lawn Chair And Wooden Benches
1st Luke Vannus
Livestock Facility Model
1st Tyler Kress
2nd Jennifer Riquelme
3rd Jacob Brown
4th Miranda Scott
5th Cammy Shook
Nailbox
1st Sera Rush
2nd Madison Avey
3rd Spencer Triplett
4th Reagan Howell
5th Dottie Everett
Other Crop Appliances
1st Nick Walters
2nd Andrew Collins
Photo History Of Ag Research Project
1st Allison Gostomsky
2nd Lainee Mcmaken
Photo History Of Fae Program
1st Jadyn Bair
2nd Devon K Abshire
3rd Logan Phillips
4th Ava Prince
5th Alaina Helsinger
Sawhorse
1st Isaac Beal
2nd Luke Brunke
3rd Dustin Winner
4th Jayden Gates
5th Jillian Niswonger
Toolbox 20 In +
1st Nicholas Prince
2nd Devan Nix
3rd Fletcher Harris
4th James Puthoff
5th Elisabeth Norman
Toolbox 20 And Under
1st Lily Hughes
2nd Jadaan Miller
3rd Daniel Lucente
4th Gabrielle Schmackers
5th Reese Hess
Welding Mig Display Board
1st Kylie Velkoff
2nd Luke Gilbert
3rd Mara Newhouse
4th Nolyn Denlinger
5th Olivia Rapp
Welding Variety Display Board
1st Ethan Fine
2nd Adi Richter
3rd Luke Brunke
4th Kylie Haught
5th Sera Rush
Wood Hat/Cap Rack
1st Evan Massie
Wood Design Project
1st Darby Welbaum
2nd Emmie Bohse
3rd Nick Walters
4th Taylor Falb
5th Tyler Leffew
Wood Project Medium
1st Lauren Wright
2nd Gretchen Stevens
3rd Libby Carpenter
4th Sarah Blocher
5th Arianna Vannus
Wood Project Small
1st Morgan Nosker
2nd Gretchen Stevens
3rd Evan Massie
4th Leann Vernon
Champion Lauren Wright, Medium Wood, Miami East
Reserve Champion Sera Rush, Nailbox, Miami East
Crop
Corn, 6 Ears
1st Paige Pence
2nd Lainee Mcmaken
3rd Matthew Osting
Corn, Single Stalk
1st Matthew Osting
2nd Paige Pence
3rd Tyler Kress
Corn, Shelled
1st Tyler Kress
Hay, Alfalfa
1st Trenton Maxson
Soybeans, 1 Quart
1st Tyler Kress
Soybeans, 5 Stalks
1st Paige Pence
2nd Tyler Kress
3rd Matthew Osting
4th Thomas Wallace
Sunflowers 1st Trenton Maxson
Champion Matthew Osting, Single Stalk, Miami East
Reserve Champion Paige Pence, Soybeans, Miami East