2021 Miami County Fair results

By
swildow
-

Shop And Crop

Horticulture

Beans

1st Dottie Everett

2nd Alexis Barhorst

Beets

1st Alexis Barhorst

2nd Dottie Everett

Carrots

1st Dottie Everett

Eggs, Brown

1st Reagan Howell

2nd Megan Rose

3rd Libby Carpenter

4th Sarah Blocher

5th Colin Fogle

Eggs, White

1st Reagan Howell

Lettuce

1st Dottie Everett

Misc. Fruit

1st Tyler Kress

Mixed Plate

1st Alexis Barhorst

Mixed Veg. Plate

1st Alexis Barhorst

2nd Trenton Maxson

Muskmelon

1st Alexis Barhorst

Onions, White

1st Alexis Barhorst

Peppers – Jalapeno

1st Ty Roeth

Peppers – Other

1st Dottie Everett

Potatoes

1st Alexis Barhorst

2nd Trenton Maxson

Pumpkin

1st Dottie Everett

Squash

1st Dottie Everett

Sweet Corn

1st Ty Roeth

2nd Dottie Everett

3rd Lauren Wright

Tomatoes, Cherry

1st Alexis Barhorst

Tomatoes, Red

1st Tyler Kress

2nd Dottie Everett

3rd Alexis Barhorst

4th Trenton Maxson

5th Spencer Triplett

6th Megan Rose

Tomatoes, Mixed Tomato Plate

1st Dottie Everett

Watermelon

1st Alexis Barhorst

Zucchini

1st Alexis Barhorst

2nd Dottie Everett

Champion Alexis Barhorst, Mixed Plate, Bradford

Reserve Champion Alexis Barhorst, Zucchini, Bradford

Shop

Boot Bench

1st Madison Avey

Concrete Stepping Stone

1st Alexis Love

2nd Luke Vannus

3rd Karlee Thomas

Electrical Circuit Display Board

1st Regina Mikalauskas

2nd Adam Bensman

3rd Meadow Powers

4th Camryn Gleason

5th Erin Baker

Electrical Project

1st Andrew Collins

2nd Nick Walters

Household Article

1st Lauren Wright

Lawn Chair And Wooden Benches

1st Luke Vannus

Livestock Facility Model

1st Tyler Kress

2nd Jennifer Riquelme

3rd Jacob Brown

4th Miranda Scott

5th Cammy Shook

Nailbox

1st Sera Rush

2nd Madison Avey

3rd Spencer Triplett

4th Reagan Howell

5th Dottie Everett

Other Crop Appliances

1st Nick Walters

2nd Andrew Collins

Photo History Of Ag Research Project

1st Allison Gostomsky

2nd Lainee Mcmaken

Photo History Of Fae Program

1st Jadyn Bair

2nd Devon K Abshire

3rd Logan Phillips

4th Ava Prince

5th Alaina Helsinger

Sawhorse

1st Isaac Beal

2nd Luke Brunke

3rd Dustin Winner

4th Jayden Gates

5th Jillian Niswonger

Toolbox 20 In +

1st Nicholas Prince

2nd Devan Nix

3rd Fletcher Harris

4th James Puthoff

5th Elisabeth Norman

Toolbox 20 And Under

1st Lily Hughes

2nd Jadaan Miller

3rd Daniel Lucente

4th Gabrielle Schmackers

5th Reese Hess

Welding Mig Display Board

1st Kylie Velkoff

2nd Luke Gilbert

3rd Mara Newhouse

4th Nolyn Denlinger

5th Olivia Rapp

Welding Variety Display Board

1st Ethan Fine

2nd Adi Richter

3rd Luke Brunke

4th Kylie Haught

5th Sera Rush

Wood Hat/Cap Rack

1st Evan Massie

Wood Design Project

1st Darby Welbaum

2nd Emmie Bohse

3rd Nick Walters

4th Taylor Falb

5th Tyler Leffew

Wood Project Medium

1st Lauren Wright

2nd Gretchen Stevens

3rd Libby Carpenter

4th Sarah Blocher

5th Arianna Vannus

Wood Project Small

1st Morgan Nosker

2nd Gretchen Stevens

3rd Evan Massie

4th Leann Vernon

Champion Lauren Wright, Medium Wood, Miami East

Reserve Champion Sera Rush, Nailbox, Miami East

Crop

Corn, 6 Ears

1st Paige Pence

2nd Lainee Mcmaken

3rd Matthew Osting

Corn, Single Stalk

1st Matthew Osting

2nd Paige Pence

3rd Tyler Kress

Corn, Shelled

1st Tyler Kress

Hay, Alfalfa

1st Trenton Maxson

Soybeans, 1 Quart

1st Tyler Kress

Soybeans, 5 Stalks

1st Paige Pence

2nd Tyler Kress

3rd Matthew Osting

4th Thomas Wallace

Sunflowers 1st Trenton Maxson

Champion Matthew Osting, Single Stalk, Miami East

Reserve Champion Paige Pence, Soybeans, Miami East

