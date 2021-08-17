Payne wins baking awards

Staff report

TROY — Lelah Payne took home multiple awards for her baking abilities at the 2021 Miami County Fair.

Payne earned the Baker’s Delight Award, sponsored by the family of Herbert and Margaret “Peg” Wilhelm.

In honor of Peg Wilhelm, the award recognizes an outstanding baker and his or her culinary achievements. The winner is chosen by receiving the highest total number of points exhibiting in each of the required classes.

Payne, of Fletcher, said all of the items she entered for competition were vegan.

“Even the sugar cream pie, which contains no milk or eggs,” she said.

An 11-year 4-H member, she also showed her cousin’s pigs prior to joining 4-H. She said she has entered the senior fair as an adult whenever possible.

The stay-at-home mom to Rowdy, Joey and Beni is married to husband Randy.

Payne said as a family they have a big garden to grow their own vegetables and enjoy going to garage sales and flea markets.

Payne also was awarded the Maxine Fausey Pound Cake Award, which is given in honor of longtime volunteer Maxine Fausey, whose specialty was pound cakes.