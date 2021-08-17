Hafer takes Golden Trowel win

Staff Report

TROY — Fletcher resident Marcia Hafer has been entering senior fair items for about 15 years — and this year it paid off when she won the annual Golden Trowel Award.

The Golden Trowel is awarded in recognition of an exhibitor’s horticulture skills, and participants must exhibit at least one entry in each of five categories.

Hafer, who is self-employed, said now that her children are grown, she has time to enter her own projects.

“My kids grew up in 4-H. Once they were grown, I finally had time to move to senior fair and enter projects,” Hafer said.

Hafer said her best friend and daughter-in-law have also joined in for some friendly competition.

“But we help each other out,” Hafer said, laughing.

Hafer said she owns 128 house plants and said she just enjoys showing off her growing skills at the fair.

“I just like to show off my house plants. It’s just fun. I just like seeing if I can make them bloom.”