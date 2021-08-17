Goldner honored before Troy tennis team’s win over Fairborn

TROY — Troy coaching legend Mark Goldner was honored before Monday’s match with Fairborn.

Troy athletic director David Palmer presented Goldner with a plaque for 50 years of coaching and a certificate for being Troy’s winner of the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity award for last season.

Troy defeated Fairborn 5-0 in the match.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Winnie Zheng. 6-2. 3-0 retired; Esha Patel defeated Myleigh Smith 6-2, 6-1 and Josie Romick defeated Tayla Green. 6-4. 6-3.

In doubles, Taima Rajab and Mio Yasuda defeated Kylie Hensley and Anastasia Noy 6-2, 6-0 and Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Sophia Bowling and Mikayla Stanbaugh 6-1, 6-1.

Lady Cavs

top Rams

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over Greeneview Monday.

“It was a great team win for us as we had two of our varsity players out tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Elizabeth Jocks stepped in and won her first ever varsity match to clinch the team win for us and Lilly (Williams) moved up a spot and continued her steady play.

“Mary Lins played a great match as she moved up and played first singles for the first time and both of our doubles teams dominated their matches. I was very happy that they both kept their focus.”

In singles, Mary Lins lost to Hannah Little 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; Lilly Williams defeated Kelsey Morden 6-2, 6-1; and Elizabeth Jock defeated Abby Gill 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier defeated Kelsey Stone and Clare Murray 6-0, 6-0 and Emma Covault and Sarah Lins defeated Alice Hook and Lauren Wiesard 6-0, 6-0.

GOLF

Bethel falls

to Urbana

URBANA — The Bethel girls golf team lost to Urbana 217-220 Monday at Urbana Country Club.

Bethel scores were Paige Kearns 54, Grace Bennett 54, Kerigan Calhoun 55, Kaylee Brookhart 57, Aly Bird 65 and Abby Stratton 71.

SOCCER

Newton boys

top JC 2-1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 win over Jackson Center.

Caleb Caldwell Josh Fisher each had one goal and one assist.

Blake Reish had nine saves in goal.

Milton girls

drop opener

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Milton-Union girls soccer team lost 3-1 to Wayne.

The Milton-Union goal was scored by Aulbrey Hergenrather on a break away.

Ava Berberich had the assist.