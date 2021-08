2021 Miami County Fair results

By

Open Sheep Show

Supreme Grand Champion Ram: Kinses Tennes (Shrop)

Reserve Supreme Ram: Mike Moenter (AOB Meat)

Supreme Ewe: Mike Moenter (Natural)

Reserve Supreme Ewe: Cortney Copeland (AOB Wool)

Supreme Flock: Bel Mar Farms (Dorsets)

Reserve Supreme Flock: Tyler Schindel (Shrop)

Hampsire

Class: Ewe Lamb

1 Addison Fine

Grand Champion Ewe: Addison Fine

Shropshire

Class: Yearling Ram— 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Petry Family

2 Robert Sando

Class: Ram, less than 1 year

1 Kinses Tennes

2 Tyler Schindel

3 Tyler Schindel

4 Mike Fox

5 Robert Sando

6 Robert Sando

7 Petry Family

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Tyler Schindel

2 Robert Sando

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Petry Family

2 Tyler Schindel

3 Mike Fox

4 Robert Sando

5 Kinses Tennes

6 Megan Schindel

7 Tyler Schindel

8 Robert Sando

Class: Pen of 2 Yearlings: Ewes

1 Tyler Schindel

2 Robert Sando

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Kinses Tennes

2 Tyler Schindel

3 Megan Schindel

4 Kinses Tennes

5 Mike Fox

6 Petry Family

7 Robert Sando

8 Tyler Schindel

9 Petry Family

10 Petry Family

11 Robert Sando

12 Andrew Miller

13 Andrew Miller

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Kinses Tennes

2 Tyler Schindel

3 Robert Sando

4 Andrew Miller

Class: Pair of lambs, both sexes represented

1 Tyler Schindel

2 Robert Sando

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Tyler Schindel

2 Robert Sando

Grand Champion Ram: Kinses Tennes

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Petry Family

Champion Ewe: Petry Family

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Kinses Tennes

Dorset

Class: Ram lamb, less than 1 year

1 Bel Mar Farms

2 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Tyler Schindel

2 Robert Sando

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Bel Mar Farms

2 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Pen of 2 Yearlings: Ewes

1 Bel Mar Farms

Class Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Bel Mar Farms

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Emree Elifritz

4 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Bel Mar Farms

2 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Bel Mar Farms

Grand Champion Ram: Bel Mar Farms

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Bel Mar Farms

Champion Ewe: Bel Mar Farms

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Bel Mar Farms

Katahdin

Class: Yearling Ram: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Mike Fox

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 Mike Fox

2 Mike Fox

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Mike Fox

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Mike Fox

2 Mike Fox

Class: Pen of Yearlings: Ewes

1 Mike Fox

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Mike Fox

2 Mike Fox

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Mike Fox

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Mike Fox

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Mike Fox

Grand Champion Ram: Mike Fox

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Mike Fox

Champion Ewe: Mike Fox

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Mike Fox

Natural Color

Class: Yearling Ram: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 Archer Copeland

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

4 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

5 Archer Copeland

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Archer Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

2 Archer Copeland

3 Bel Mar Farms

4 Archer Copeland

5 Bel Mar Farms

6 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pen of Two Yearlings: Ewes

1 Archer Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

3 Bel Mar Farms

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Archer Copeland

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Archer Copeland

4 Bel Mar Farms

5 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

6 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Archer Copeland

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Archer Copeland

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Archer Copeland

2 Bel Mar Farms

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Grand Champion Ram: Archer Copeland

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Bel Mar Farms

Champion Ewe: Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Reserve Grand Champion: Ewe Archer Copeland

Southdown

Class: Yearling Ram: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 David Heffelfinger

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 David Heffelfinger

2 David Heffelfinger

3 Aubrey Heffelfinger

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 David Heffelfinger

Class Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Aubrey Heffelfinger

2 David Heffelfinger

3 David Heffelfinger

Class: Pen of Two Yearlings: Ewes

1 David Heffelfinger

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 David Heffelfinger

2 Aubrey Heffelfinger

3 David Heffelfinger

4 Aubrey Heffelfinger

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Aubrey Heffelfinger

2 David Heffelfinger

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Aubrey Heffelfinger

2 David Heffelfinger

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 David Heffelfinger

Grand Champion Ram: David Heffelfinger

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: David Heffelfinger

Champion Ewe: Aubrey Heffelfinger

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: David Heffelfinger

Corridale

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 Wayne Kemler

2 Wayne Kemler

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Wayne Kemler

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Wayne Kemler

2 Wayne Kemler

Class: Pen of Two Yearlings: Ewes

1 Wayne Kemler

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Wayne Kemler

2 Wayne Kemler

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Wayne Kemler

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Wayne Kemler

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Wayne Kemler

Grand Champion Ram: Wayne Kemler

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Wayne Kemler

Champion Ewe: Wayne Kemler

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Wayne Kemler

All Other Breeds (Meat)

Class: Yearling Ram: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Kasey Copeland

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Kasey Copeland

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Kasey Copeland

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

4 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pen of Two Yearlings: Ewes

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

2 Kasey Copeland

4 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Kasey Copeland

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Kasey Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Grand Champion Ram: Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Kasey Copeland

Champion Ewe: Kasey Copeland

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Kasey Copeland

All Other Breeds (Wool)

Class: Yearling Ram: 1 year and under 2 years of age

1 Robert Sando

Class: Ram Lamb: less than 1 year of age

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Cortney Copeland

3 Robert Sando

4 Robert Sando

Class: Pen of 2 Ram Lambs

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Robert Sando

Class: Yearling Ewe: 1 year & Under 2 Years of Age

1 Robert Sando

2 Cortney Copeland

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

4 Cortney Copeland

5 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

6 Robert Sando

Class: Pen of Two Yearlings: Ewes

1 Robert Sando

2 Cortney Copeland

3 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

Class: Ewe Lamb, less than 1 year

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

3 Cortney Copeland

4 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

5 Robert Sando

6 Robert Sando

Class: Pen of 2 Ewe Lambs

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Mike Moenter – Moenter H

3 Robert Sando

Class: Pair of Lambs, both Sexes Represented

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Robert Sando

Class: Flock Consisting of 1 Yearling Ram or 1 Ram Lamb, 2 Yearling Ewes

1 Cortney Copeland

2 Robert Sando

Grand Champion Ram: Robert Sando

Reserve Grand Champion Ram: Cortney Copeland

Champion Ewe: Cortney Copeland

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Robert Sando

Crossbreds

Class: Ewe Lambs

1 Kinses Tennes

2 Collier Elifritz

3 Collier Elifritz

4 Garrett Fine

5 Emree Elifritz

6 Adelyn Robinson

7 Garrett Fine

8 Erika Shellabarger

9 Addison Fine

10 Kennedee Elifritz

11 Kendale Adams