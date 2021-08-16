Tippecanoe Middle School welcomes Voress, Watercutter

TIPP CITY — Diane Voress describes herself as someone who loves to learn and see others learn, as well.

“I’ve always had a love for education from a very young age, and I’ve always wanted to serve others. I think you’re born with that passion. You either have it, or you don’t,” Voress said. “Education is the way for people to do both of those things — to continue learning, and to see others learn. I never dreamed of pursuing anything other than education.”

Voress, who was hired as principal of Tippecanoe Middle School in July, is coming to the district from Sidney Middle School, where she served as principal for nine years. Prior to that, she had served as assistant principal for Sidney Middle School from 2011 to 2012, a computer tech teacher at Sidney High School from 1998 to 2011, and the district technology coordinator for New Bremen Local Schools from 1994 to 1998. She received her principal licensure from the University of Dayton in 2010 and earned her B.S. in business education from the Ohio State University and her M.S. in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

For Voress, who is from the Tipp City area, she was drawn to Tipp City Schools because of its reputation for excellence in education.

“It is a wonderful community that is growing but holds on to their small-town feel, and it’s just very enticing to work with a district that has such an amazing reputation,” Voress said.

With 28 years of experience in the education field, Voress said that she has a very diverse background and experience with both parents and students, which she thinks could help bring some new ideas and carry that excellence in Tipp City Schools to the next step.

“To work with an already outstanding staff and community — I just want to keep helping students build wonderful, positive futures for themselves,” Voress said.

Voress is most looking forward to getting involved with the students as they return to the halls of TMS, and get students involved in activities and helping them find something they excel at. She added that she has an open-door policy for both parents and students.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be your principal. We want to hear from parents, the community and our students on how we can be the best that we can be,” Voress said. “It takes all of us to make Tipp City Schools excellent.”

Jason Watercutter, who was also hired in July as TMS assistant principal, said that he’s been a little nervous the past few weeks while anticipating the new school year, but that will settle once students are back in the classroom.

“To get going, to learn the community, the staff, the students, how they operate, how they work together, the positives, just kind of growing with them and being that positive support for Tipp City, that’s what I’m most looking forward to,” Watercutter said.

Watercutter, who grew up in the Tipp City area, returns to it after working as a teacher and coach at Northridge Local Schools for the last seven years. Prior to this, he was a teacher at Incarnation Catholic School from 2013 to 2014 and a substitute teacher through Dark County ESC from 2012 to 2013. He received his B.S. in education from Wright State University, his M.S. in education from the University of Dayton and his principal licensure from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Watercutter said he has always wanted to make a difference, especially in the lives of children, and has wanted to be a positive influence.

“Some of them need that extra role model, that extra difference maker, in making their lives all the better. I think that’s really what it was, being that person that could push them a little bit further academically, or in whatever extracurriculars they choose,” Watercutter said. “I want to help them succeed in all aspects of their lives.”

In addition to his role as assistant principal, Watercutter is also the athletic director for TMS. He said that holding both positions will allow him to see the community in the education and athletic aspect and learn and connect to the community better that way.

“We’re in this together, and we’re here to work with them, work with their students and to do all this together,” Watercutter said.