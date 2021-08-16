Miami County Fair winners

Allie Swank, 6, of Troy, won 5 Year Old Showmanship Champion. She is the daughter of Dustin and Carrie Swank.

Emma Sutherly, 17, of Troy, won Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat and Senior Showmanship Winner. She is in the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly.

Tessa Arnett, 11, of Tipp City and a member of Elite Livestock, won Junior Champion Goat Showmanship. She is the daughter of Brent and Sarah Arnett.

Gabryelle Lammers, 17, of New Carlisle and a member of the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Market Turkey. She is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers.

Lauryn Lammers, 15, of New Carlisle and a member of the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Reserve Market Duck. She is the daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers.

Lauryn Lammers, 15, of New Carlisle and a member of the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock 4-H Club, won Grand Champion Large Fowl. She is the daugher of Ben and Tammy Lammers.

Eli Lammers, 13, of New Carlisle and the Bethel Bunnies and Livestock 4-H Club, won Overall Reserve Division Champion Bantam Chicken. He is the son of Ben and Tammy Lammers.

Kaci Manns, 13, of Piqua, won Bantam Fowl Grand Champion, Overall Fancy Poultry Grand Champion, and Intermediate 12-14 years old Poultry Showmanship Champion. She is in the eighth grade at Miami East and a member of Ewes, Hares and Creations in Fletcher. She is the daughter of Richard and Mya Manns.