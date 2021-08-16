Miami County Fair royalty crowned

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — It was a dream come true for Emma Sutherly, of Troy, on Friday evening when she was crowned the 2021 Miami County Fair Queen, alongside Brayden Peake, of Tipp City, who was crowned the 2021 Miami County Fair King.

“It’s honestly been my dream forever,” Sutherly, 17, said about earning the title.

“(I’m) just astonished by the opportunity I’ve been given to represent the fair, help other people along the way,” said Peake, who is showing pigs at the fair.

Sutherly, who shows goats, said her love for the fair inspired her to run for Miami County Fair Queen, as well as receiving some encouragement during her previous years at the fair.

“When I was Goat Princess, the Queen really inspired me to be my best and do everything I could for the fair,” Sutherly said.

Sutherly is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club and Miami East/MVCTC FFA. She is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly of Troy.

“My favorite thing about 4-H is how much it offers to youth, how much they can learn through the miscellaneous projects or through the livestock projects,” Sutherly said when asked about her favorite thing about 4-H during the queens contest. “I know, through all my years, I’ve been able to learn a lot of lessons that can help me in other places, and I think that’s really good for all the kids.”

Peake is a member of the Miami Valley Showman 4-H Club and attends Bethel Schools. He is the son of Rick and Jessica Peake of Tipp City.

“By being King now, I can really make a difference,” Peake said. He hopes to visit other barns and fairs and provide his input to help others.

During the kings contest, a judge asked Peake about what his single greatest challenge he has had to overcome was, and Peake said it was maintaining a balance between school, work, and raising pigs.

“Getting down there and working with them is sometimes a challenge for me, especially after a long day at work,” Peake said. He credited his uncle with providing him the push to keep up his responsibilities.

The 2021 Miami County Fair Queens Court includes:

• The First Runner Up is Lauren Wright of Fletcher. Wright is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright. She represents Farrow to Finish 4-H Club and attends Bowling Green State University.

• The Second Runner Up is Mackenzie Andrews of Troy. Andrews is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews and represents Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club. She attends Troy Schools.

• The Third Runner Up is Hailey Whitacre. Whitacre of Pleasant Hill is the daughter of Shannon and Chad Whitacre. She represents the Rock N Rabbits 4-H Club and attends Newton Schools, as well as the Upper Valley Career Center.

The 2021 Miami County Fair Kings Court includes:

• The First Runner Up is Clinton Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill. Shellenberger is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger and represents the Newton Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and Newton/UVCC FFA. He attends Newton Schools.

• The Second Runner Up is Colin Tackett of Pleasant Hill. Tackett is the son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett and represents the Rock N Rabbit 4-H Club. He attends Newton School.

The 2021 Miami County Fair Princess is Kara Black. She is 7 years old and represents the Ham and Lamb 4-H Club and attends Miami East Schools. She is the daughter of Kris and Becky Black of Piqua.

The 2021 Miami County Fair Prince is Ethan Barnett. He is 8 years old and represents the Miami Valley Showman 4-H Club and attends Bethel Schools. His parent is Jessica Merz of Dayton.