Kettering Health updates visitor restriction policy

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is changing its visitor policy to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19. Effective Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m., current patients and patients coming for an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or outpatient procedure will be allowed one visitor at a time.

There are exceptions including:

• NICU patients may have up to two visitors per stay.

• Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation, or health care decision-making may have one additional assistance person.

• Minor patients (under 18 years old) may have two visitors, limited to only one parent or guardian at a time.

• No visitation by anyone under the age of 18.

• No visitation for outpatient testing or outpatient therapy

• End-of-Life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For more details on additional visitor exceptions, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus

Kettering Health, which has locations in Troy and Piqua, is made up of 13 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio.

For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org.