It was a ‘fair’ weekend

Holden Hildebrand, 12, of Piqua shows during Saturday’s 4-H dog show at the Miami County Fair. Hildebrand is a member of A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club.

Brayden Sparks, 13, and Kinsley Courtwright, 13, walk their lambs at the Miami County Fair on Saturday morning. Courthwright is a member of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club

A pair of three-year-olds show off their pig-driving skills in front of a large crowd during the PeeWee Showmanship event in the swine barn on Saturday

Miami County Junior Fair Board member Kila Stephan waits “on deck” for her turn to show her rabbits on Saturday.

Owen Heilman, 12, of Troy receives his trophy during Saturday’s rabbit show at the Miami County Fair. Heilman is a member of Hare Raisers 4-H club.

Fair board members and co-chairs of the Salute to Veterans event, Valerie Mullikin and Ted Miller, thank guests and participants in Friday’s veterans event at the Miami County Fair.

Carter Scott, 3, of Troy enjoys his ride of the Yellow Banana at the Miami County Fair on Saturday.

Charlie Bennett, 4, of Englewood navigates a Big Wheel through the streets of Careful Corners at the Miami County Fair on Saturday.

Jerry Smith of Reynoldsburg pitches horseshoes during Saturday’s competition at the Miami County Fair.