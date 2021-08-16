Area briefs

Road closure planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Palmer Road will be closed between Bellefontaine Road and Singer Road on Aug. 18 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repairs.

‘God’s Table’ planned

PIQUA — The community is invited to join Westminster Presbyterian Church for God’s Table on Saturday, Aug. 21, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. They will be serving corn dogs, corn, fruit, and a cookie. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St. Piqua. Due to COVID-19, they are still taking precautions and will continue to deliver the meal to your car. Please enter the parking lot via Caldwell Street. God’s Table is served every third Saturday of the month.

Meeting, banquet set

MIAMI COUNTY — The 17th Annual All Ag Meeting and Banquet will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $5 before Aug. 26 and $10 after said date and at the door. Kids 12 and under eat free.

Contact the Miami County Farm Bureau at 937-335-1471 or the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-335-SOIL to get a ticket.

County-wide Trick or Treat Night set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Council has set 2021’s county-wide Trick or Treat Night for Thursday, Oct. 28. For the next five years (2021-2025), the County Council has set Trick or Treat Night for the last Thursday in October.

Trick-or-treating will take place in the city of Troy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend Meet-and-Greet

PIQUA — Concerned that large corporations and the ultra-wealthy have a louder voice in elections and public policy decisions than you do? If so, join We The People Miami County for a Labor Day Weekend Meet-and-Greet from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, 655 N. Main St., Piqua, OH.

Stop by for refreshments and conversation as they remember the people who built this country, celebrate the essential workers who keep it going and share ideas for protecting democracy.

Enjoy fresh fruit, crackers and cheese, courtesy of We The People Miami County. Beverages will be available for purchase from the North Star Coffee Station. Tour the complex and learn about the Randolph Freedmen who settled in Rossville in 1846. Talk with local volunteers working for a proposed 28th Amendment that requires the regulation of money in politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only.

We The People Miami County is an ad hoc group working in partnership with Move to Amend, the national, nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots coalition promoting House Joint Resolution 48, the proposed We the People Amendment. For more information, write to wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com or visit www.movetoamend.org.