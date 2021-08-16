’A Night in White’ fundraiser returns

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Show Choir is always looking for fun and unique ways to raise money for the students and the program. The upcoming “A Night in White” event is the brainchild of director Tom Westfall after he attended a similar function in Cincinnati. “A Night in White” is essentially a chic white party and picnic. You and your friends will get all dressed up in white to eat, drink, dance, and celebrate the night away all while raising funds for the Piqua Show Choir. You will not want to miss out on this fantastic white party picnic extravaganza.

“A Night in White” made its debut in 2018. It is a Picnic Party that is typically held sometime during the Labor Day weekend. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 7-11 p.m. “A Night in White” will be held at the Orrmont Estate in Piqua. A gorgeous white cathedral tent nestled on the property of the Orrmont Estate will serve as the venue for the evening. The Baker Family have provided use of this venue to help support the Piqua Show Choir.

Tickets for Night in White are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop in downtown Piqua or by contacting Tom Westfall, the director of “The Company.” If you purchase your ticket at Readmore’s, it is cash only. Ticket prices for the one-of-a-kind event are $30.

The dress code for the event is all white. Originality and creativity are encouraged, as long as it’s stylish and tasteful. All white means no ivory, no cream, and no eggshell. The only accepted splash of color is silver or gold for accessories. Ladies should wear an elegant white ensemble. Gentlemen should wear white dress shirt and pants.

Be dressed elegantly and strictly in white, bring all necessary dinner and table supplies — no paper or plastic — and dance the night away with local band 24 Seven. This promises to be a very evening out to support the Piqua Show Choir.