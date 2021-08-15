Krusemark, Finkes win President’s Cup titles at PCC

PIQUA — Thirty-seven holes of golf wasn’t enough for Mike Krusemark Sunday in the championship match of the President’s Cup at Piqua Country Club.

After outlasting Chris Francis in a match that was close from the start, Krusemark wasn’t ready to put the clubs away after winning his first President’s Cup title.

“I am good to go,” Krusemark said with a big smile. “This was (his first win in the President’s Cup) and it was a lot of fun.”

Both Krusemark and Francis had impressive runs to the title match.

Krusemark, the sixth seed, defeated third seed Craig Purpus 3-and-1 before topping top seed Kasey Carter 1-up in the semifinals.

“That was really tough match,” Krusemark said. “Kasey (Carter) played really well.”

Francis, the fourth seed, had an even more impressive run, having to knock off two past champions to get to the title match.

He had matching 2-and-1 wins over fifth seed Tom Christy and second seed Andy Arp.

“It is a lot of fun just making it to the championship match,” Francis said. I had a really good tournament.”

And the title match was everything you would expect, coming down to the first playoff hole — the 311-yard opening hole at PCC.

Krusemark played conservative off the tee and put his approach shot on the green, 20-feet from the hole.

Francis was aggressive and pushed his tee shot over near the 18th tee.

“I just pushed the tee shot,” Francis said.

His impossible second shot was knocked down by the trees, but he hit an impressive chip within 5-feet from the hole.

After Krusemark putted to 18 inches and has his par putt conceded, Francis slid his putt to extend the match just past the hole.

“You always hate to see what happened to Chris (Francis off the tee),” Krusemark said. “I was (thinking two putt and make him make a par).”

Francis had taken a one-up lead after first 18 holes, but Krusemark was 1-up heading to back nine for the final nine holes.

“It got a little tight on the last nine holes,” Francis said. “The wind picked up and it was playing really tough.”

Francis squared the match at 10 when Krusemark drove into the fairway bunker and it was still all square when Krusemark had a “sandie” from the greenside bunker on 12, holing a 12-foot putt to go 1-up.

“That was a big putt,” Krusemark said. “I had missed quite a few of those.”

He took a 2-up lead with another par on 13 and still held that lead after 15 holes.

But, Francis forced extra holes by winning 16 with a par and 18 with a bogey.

“He (Mike Krusemark) got in trouble off the tee on 18,” Francis said. “I hit a good bunker shot.”

But, Krusemark would rebound with a par for the win.

WOMEN’S

A couple of PCC women legends met for the title Sunday in the President’s Cup.

And it would be Sandy Finkes using a hot start to win her fifth President’s Cup with a 2-and-one victory over Marla Flinn.

Finkes had started the 18-hole match by winning the first four holes.

But, the determined Flinn battled back and when she birdied the par-4 10th hole, the match was all square.

“I was four-up at one time,” Finkes said. “But, Marla (Flinn) is a tough competitor. We play all the time and I knew she would come back.”

On the 136-yard par-3 14th, Finkes hit her tee shot 3-feet from the hole.

While she missed the birdie putt, her par was good enough to give her a 1-up lead.

She was still 1-up going to the 133-yard par-3 17th hole.

Finkes tee shot with the pin on the left side, was pin-high on the right fringe, while Flinn was just off the green to the right.

After Flinn’s par putt slid by the hole, Finkes calmly stroked her par putt in to win the match.

“I was just thinking keep your head down an eye on the ball,” Finkes said.

SENIORS

Doug Borchers the Senior Club Championship, which was completed the previous weekend.

In the semifinal, Borchers Dave Owen 3-and-2 and Tim Quellhorst defeated Mark Manuel 4-and-2.

Borchers defeated Quellhorst 2-and-1 in the championship match.