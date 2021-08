SIDNEY — Premier Physician Network announces the opening of Upper Valley Family Medicine-Sidney.

Shelden Wical, D.O., will be serving at Upper Valley Family Medicine-Sidney, a Premier Physician Network practice. The practice currently has an office in Piqua.

Upper Valley Family Medicine-Sidney is located at UVMC Sidney Center, 1529 Fair Road, Suite 110. The practice is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-710-4242.