Texas Roadhouse to employ 225 in Troy

TROY — Texas Roadhouse is bringing its legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes to Troy and is currently hiring for all full and part-time positions.

Construction began earlier this year and the 7,462 square-foot restaurant, at 1809 Towne Park Drive, is scheduled to open in October for dining and carry out service.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

• The new restaurant will employ a staff of 225. Those interested in employment can apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com. Walk-ins are also accepted.

• Texas Roadhouse is currently conducting in-person interviews at the restaurant, Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. –to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The restaurant will be open for dinner only Sunday through Thursday from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.