Restaurant inspections

Aug. 4

• Ducky’s, 100 W. Market St., Troy — Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tiles above reach-in units in the back storage room.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Reach in units throughout the facility were observed with food debris in the bottom.

• F&P America Manufacturing Inc., 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. In the starbucks cooler, no thermometer gauge was present to properly monitor the temperature of cold holding TCS products (milk). Equip this unit with an accurate ambient thermometer gauge.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. The door to the stand up hot holding cabinet was observed not properly sealing or closing. Also, the stand up two-door cooler was observed holding around 50F. The PIC stated facilities has already been contacted to address these concerns. At the time of inspection, food in the hot cabinet were observed holding greater than 135F and there were no food items being stored in the reach-in cooler.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Clean the following pieces of equipment: 1. Lowboy reach-in cooler drawers and gaskets 2. Condensing fan grates in walk-in cooler 3. Cabinet beneath the pop machine.

Corrected during inspection:

Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee food and beverages being stored on stainless table next to the meat slicer. Upon informing the PIC, the employee food and beverage items were placed in a designated area.

Food was unsafe, adulterated, or not honestly presented. Cartons of milk in the starbucks cooler were observed chunky and moldy upon taking an internal temperature of the product. The milk was then voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches holding between 110-120F on the line. Upon informing the PIC, the sandwiches were reheated back up to 165F and then placed back on the line for service.

Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed eggs on the grill line sitting out at room temperature without a proper time stamp. Upon informing the PIC, the eggs were prominently time marked for up to 4 hours.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the walls adjacent both sides of the hood ventilation system and the ceiling area with dust and dirt accumulation. Observed also the floors under the dish machine as well as the bag-in-the-box with residue type build-up. Clean these areas frequently enough to preclude accumulations.

• Fayevores Banquet Center, 2334 S. Miami St., West Milton — Improper use of a rodent bait station. Rodent glue and snap traps were observed being used in the kitchen and bar areas, not enclosed in a box or tin can.

Wiping cloths air-dried improperly. Sanitizing cloths being air dried on prep top coolers, counters, and on prep surfaces.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the kitchen and bar were observed unclean at the time of inspection. Kitchen floors were observed with food debris under equipment.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe cooling and reheating. PIC did not answer questions pertaining to cooling and reheating correctly. Proper cooling from 135F to 70F in the first two hours, then an additional four hours to get food to 41F or below was discussed with the PIC.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. House made peanut sauce was observed without a date mark at the time of inspection. Upon discussion with the PIC, they stated it was made about 2 weeks ago. House made sauces must be used or discarded after 7 days. PIC discarded peanut sauce.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Cooked mac and cheese, cut lettuce, and house made peanut sauce were observed without date marks. Upon discussion, the PIC stated the items were past date and discarded them.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Gnats were observed coming from the kitchen trash bin.

Repeat: No sanitizer test kit available. At the time of inspection, the PIC did not have sanitizer test strips available.