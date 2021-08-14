Miami County Fair kicks off

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The 2021 Miami County Fair was ushered in with a hot and humid opening day on Friday.

Several local elected officials made appearances during the opening day ceremony, which began with Miami County Agriculture Society President Nick Shellenberger welcoming visitors to the fairgrounds.

“I’m excited we get to actually have a full fair this year. I’m thankful we got to do at least what we did last year, but everybody is enthusiastic and ready to get back to more of a regular scene,” Shellenberger said.

Miami County Commission President Greg Simmons led a prayer before speaking briefly about the fairgrounds and upcoming plans for improvements, noting that fresh pavement was laid on the east driveway on the south end of the fairgrounds prior to this year’s fair.

“We don’t want to just be the county commission that gives a little bit of paving every year. The fact is, I think we’re committed, and I want to let everybody here know — and you can take me to task on this — we want to put a lot of money into the fairgrounds,” Simmons said. “We’re looking at doing some building and making our fairground one of the best around.”

State Rep. Jena Powell spoke briefly to welcome fair participants and royalty.

“The fair is literally one of my favorite memories of the entire summer. Have so much fun and just enjoy the time,” Powell said. “Congratulations to all your hard work, and to all the parents that are investing their time here, thank you. It takes a community to make this place amazing.”

State Sen. Steve Huffman was also in attendance Friday to kick off opening day.

“I’ve had great time here with my family at the county fair and I just wish great things for the fair this week,” Huffman said. “Congratulations and have a good time.”

Miami County Treasurer Jim Stubbs and Sheriff Dave Duchak were also present Friday, along with representatives from the offices of Sen. Rob Portman, State Auditor Keith Faber, State Treasurer Robert Sprague, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Commissioner Wade Westfall recognized 2020 Miami County Fair Queen Alyssa Edgington, 2020 Miami County Fair King Curtis Shellenberger, and visiting fair royalty.

Friday was Veterans and First Responders Day, with a Veterans Ceremony held in the evening followed by a parade, royalty crowning, and a laser light show after dark.

Monday is Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids under 10 and one parent get in free. Games and activities, sponsored by Miami County organizations, will be held, as well as the Kiddie Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand at 1 p.m., sponsored by Park National Bank.