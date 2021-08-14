Lowry named Wound Center Medical Director

TROY — L. Stewart Lowry, MD, is the new medical director of Upper Valley Medical Center’s (UVMC) Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services.

Lowry practices with Miami County Surgeons and at UVMC.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and graduated in 1991 from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. His surgery residency was served at Akron General Medical Center in Akron. He has been practicing in Miami County since completing his residency in 1996.

Lowry has held many offices and directorships within UVMC.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC opened in August 2015 in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Lowry has worked in the Wound Care Center since it opened. The services are provided through a partnership with Healogics, a wound management company.

Among services offered are total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biosynthetic dressings and endovenous laser ablation.

The center was named a National Center of Excellence in 2019, among Healogics’ network of nearly 700 centers.

For more information about the Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC or to schedule an appointment call 937-440-7888.