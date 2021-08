The Cove Springs Church praise group performs the National Anthem, officially opening the 2021 Miami County Fair on Friday.

Miami County elected officials, VIPs, and fair royalty gather for a photo at the opening ceremonies for the 2021 Miami County Fair, on Friday.

A pair of youngsters rest on a bench at the Miami County Fair on Friday as they partake in a few of the many choices in food available along the midway.

Wyatt Black, 15, and his mom, Becky, brush their calf on Friday morning.