Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 10

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the overpass on West Main Street at 7:48 a.m.

FRAUD: There was a report of fraudulent use of the reporting person’s identity on Saratoga Drive at 3:52 p.m.

Aug. 11

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 718 and McKaig Avenue in regard to an injury accident at 5:51 a.m. After an investigation, one female was cited for failure to control and not transported to the hospital.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road at 5:54 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at Nashville Road and Huntington Drive at 2:36 p.m. One driver was cited for an improper turn, and one vehicle was towed due to mechanical damage.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a minor accident in the area of McKaig Avenue and South Elm Street at 7:42 p.m. No vehicles were towed. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

WARRANT: Male with a warrant for public indecency was walking down Main Street at 8:42 p.m. The male was arrested and incarcerated on the warrant.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of damage to a vehicle while parked at Honda, 151 Commerce Center Blvd., at 8:52 p.m.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: Police responded to West Ross Street at 9:22 p.m. in reference to a menacing complaint. A male was found to be in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drug of abuse. Male was arrested and processed at Troy Police Department before being released to a sober female. Charges pending lab results.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle for expired tags in the area of South Walnut and East West streets at 9:35 p.m. The driver was found to have failed to reinstate his driver’s license and had a bag of suspected meth sitting on his lap. Driver was charged with possession and traffic offenses. Michael D. Eleyet, 43, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to reinstate license in connection with this incident.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a drug offense reported at Walmart at 10:53 p.m. Dispatch advised a Walmart employee found possible illegal drugs. Report was taken.