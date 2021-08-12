Area briefs

Miami County YMCA takingsSign-ups for Fall I Session

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for Fall I Session classes beginning Monday, Aug. 16 for members and Thursday, Aug. 19 for nonmembers. Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 30 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Beat the Heat with BINGO

BRADFORD — Looking for ways to beat the summer heat? Community members are invited to the Bradford Public Library’s air-conditioned Community Room! Bradford Public Library will be hosting BINGO for adults on Aug. 17 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. There is no cost to play and registrations are not required. If you would like to contribute to the prize selection, feel free to bring along a small gift worth $5 or less or “shop your home” for a white elephant style prize. Refreshments will be served. Please call the library if you have questions at 937-448-2612.

Board to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in regular session of Aug. 17 at the Bradford Exempted Village School, located at 760 Railroad Ave., at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to join the meeting in-person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us.

Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. Aug. 17.