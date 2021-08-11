Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department.

Aug. 6

ACCIDENT: An officer was dispatched to a private property accident at Walmart at 10:11 a.m. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., at 12:31 p.m. A report was taken.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 900 block of West Water Street at 1:53 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of East Staunton Road and Ohio Avenue at 4:57 p.m.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on West Canal Street near South Short Street at 5:31 p.m. The officer arrested the driver on suspicion of OVI. A male was cited for OVI, OVI-refusal, and speed before being released to a sober individual.

THEFT: A theft was reported on the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive at 8:29 p.m.

Aug. 7

MARIJUANA: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Chelsea Road at 8:11 a.m. in reference to a drug offense. Two males were in a vehicle and found to be in possession of marijuana. Both males were charged and issued a summons to appear.

ACCIDENT: An accident that resulted in injuries was reported in the area of West Main Street and North Dorset Road at 6:23 p.m.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of North Elm and Fountain streets at 7:02 p.m.

SHOTS FIRED: Police responded to report of shots fired in the area of 1500 Saratoga Drive at 7:10 p.m. The suspect was gone on arrival. Police located the firearm used in the offense. Charges were filed on the male suspect, Nathaniel E. Stewart Jr., 56, of Troy, including third-degree felony having weapons under disability, first-degree misdemeanor weapons while intoxicated, first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and fourth-degree misdemeanor discharge of firearm within city limits.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue for a disorderly complaint at 10:53 p.m. One male, Lamar Gibbs, 36, of Covington, was identified and issued a summons for criminal damaging.

Aug. 8

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Troy units responded to the 100 block of South Crawford at 9:08 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. A report was taken.

MENACING: An officer responded to an assault call on the 300 block of West Ross Street at 12:10 p.m. Found to be a menacing complaint. Report was taken.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on the 2700 block of West Main Street at 2:21 p.m. A traffic crash report was completed and citation issued.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer spoke with the reporting party at her residence who pointed out a broken passenger side mirror and blood on a vehicle after an altercation this morning on the 200 block of South Crawford. Photos were taken, and information was obtained.

OVI: An officer responded to McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., regarding a welfare check of a disabled vehicle with possible intoxicated subjects at 10:33 p.m. Two males identified. Suspected drugs recovered from vehicle. One male, Jeremy R. Stevens, 42, address unknown, was taken into custody for physical control while under the influence. Additional charges pending crime lab analysis.

Aug. 9

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the Miami County Recovery Council on North Market Street in reference to a criminal damage of a window. A report was taken for a broken window done sometime over the weekend.

SEX OFFENSE: Officers were notified of a possible sex offense at 11:58 a.m. Officers are investigating.

ACCIDENT: An accident that resulted in injuries was reported in the area of Maplecrest Drive and Troy Urbana Road at 1:12 p.m.

ACCIDENT: Police responded to a private property crash and made an OVI arrest at the BMV, 1275 Experiment Farm Road, at 1:23 p.m.

THEFT: An officer responded to Comfort Suites, located at 1800 Towne Park Dr., in reference to a theft complaint at 12:40 p.m. This case is active.

Aug. 10

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A breaking and entering complaint was made at Wishy Washy Car Wash, 309 S. Dorset Rd., at 2:23 a.m. A report was completed, and an investigation was started. Unknown at this time if anything is missing.