Troy City Council committees discuss Federal America Rescue Plan Act funds

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Also this week at the Troy City Council’s work session and committee meetings, the council discussed Federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation of funds and Development Department Organization, as well as provided recommendations.

Patrick Titterington, director of Public Service and Safety, explained that, on July 21, the state of Ohio gave the city 50% of the city’s ARPA allocation, of $1,376,481.

“Our amount was reduced by 47% due to the federal misunderstanding of what a township was and the state’s reluctance to release any of their own … $8.6 billion surplus sales tax and their own ARPA allocation, so we received significantly less than what we had originally anticipated,” Titterington said.

He went over a list of proposed uses with the council for “impacted government services.” The city plans to use the funds on economic development, infrastructure support for the city’s industrial park, the State Route 55 and Interstate-75 interchange area, downtown development and residential rehabilitation programs, and the police and fire departments. Another proposed use is the installation of public WiFi around the downtown square.

“We cannot use these funds to pay off debt. We cannot use them to pay off litigation and lawsuits, and we cannot use them to supplement pensions,” Titterington said.

The city plans to utilize $825,000 in 2021. The city has until 2024 to “obligate the money we receive,” Titterington said. They have until 2026 to spend the funds.

The council’s committee of the whole also provided recommendations to move forward with the following items, using ARPA funds:

• The creation of a $150,000 one-time downtown façade improvement grant program for eligible non-residential properties in the downtown area, which program could include other eligible exterior renovations.

• The creation of a $150,000 DR-O District residential exterior grant program.

• Authorizing bidding and contracting for the construction of an equipment shed structure at the Miami Shores Golf Course at a cost not to exceed $100,000.

The council committee also provided a recommendation to move forward with:

• Establishing a new FLSA Exempt position of Community Development Manager at the MGT-3 level within the Development Department.

• The reappropriation of funds as necessary for the above items.

The Buildings and Utilities Committee also recommended authorizing Titterington to enter into a professional services agreement with the firm of Hazen & Sawyer for additional design services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Blower Replacement Project for a total design cost of $1,249,660, and to execute any necessary agreements for funding of the design and project construction. The project will include the designs of a third aeration tank and the replacement of screw pumps 5-8 in order to add an additional two million gallons of capacity to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The current estimate for the plant expansion and screw pump replacement project is $11 million. The city is currently submitting nomination forms for this project to the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) through the Ohio EPA to be eligible for its low interest loan program.

The council’s Community and Economic Development Committee provided a recommendation in favor of accepting the final plat of the Reserve at Washington, Section 2 subdivision and the dedication of right-of-way.

The Finance Committee provided a recommendation to the council to move forward the advance purchase and re-appropriation for two refuse collection packer trucks at a cost of $380,000.

The Streets and Sidewalks Committee provided recommendations to move forward with the following items:

• Authorizing Titterington to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the West Main Street and Kings Chapel Drive Traffic Signal Project at a cost not to exceed $450,613. The project includes the installation of a new mast arm traffic signal at the intersection of Kings Chapel Drive and West Main Street (State Route 41). There will also be pavement markings, curb ramps, the replacement of a minor storm sewer, and pedestrian infrastructure.

• Authorizing Titterington to enter into a professional services agreement with the firm of LJB to design the South Stanfield Road Reconstruction Project Phase I at a cost not to exceed $175,000. The project will have three phases.

These items have not yet been officially approved by the council as these were items of discussion at the council committee meetings. The next regular Troy City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St. in Troy.