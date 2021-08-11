Tipp City Schools releases COVID guidelines for upcoming school year

TIPP CITY — Masks will be optional for students and staff at Tipp City Schools during the upcoming school year.

“We keep working with Miami County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health to center protocols for the school year. Although recommended, masks are optional. Vaccines are highly recommended, but optional. There are no mandates for those in place,” TCS Superintendent Mark Stefanik said at a Tuesday work session held by the Tipp City Board of Education.

While masking and vaccination is optional, Stefanik said the district will be maintaining the same social distancing set-ups that were in place in classrooms during the 2020-2021 school year and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting processes will continue during the evenings.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released guidelines for quarantine after exposure in K-12 classrooms this week. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 should follow standard isolation procedures, but those who have been in contact with someone COVID positive do not have to isolate under the current guidelines.

Under the current guidelines with Tipp City Schools, quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students and adults provided they adhere to the following precautions: Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed three to five days after exposure has come back as negative. In addition:

• Self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure; unless symptoms develop, individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities.

• Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate away from others and be evaluated for COVID-19. Testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) may be recommended in coordination with the local health department, school, healthcare provider, or parents/guardians.

• If they test positive, they should isolate for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started (or the date of the positive test if they have no symptoms).

Quarantine is not necessary for students and adults who are not fully vaccinated if the person who was exposed was wearing a face mask consistently and correctly and physical distancing was maintained. However, they should take the following precautions:

• Wear a mask indoors, as much as possible, either for 14 days or until a viral (PCR or antigen) test performed at least five days after exposure has come back as negative. While this negative result would allow them to discontinue masking in school after day seven, it is encouraged they continue masking.

• Self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days following exposure; unless symptoms develop, individuals can continue attending in-person class and participating in sports and extra-curricular activities.

For the full set of guidelines, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website at odh.ohio.gov.

Board member Joellen Heatherly brought up concerns that the school’s policy on not requiring masking doesn’t fully coincide with the ODH’s recommendation on masking in K-12 settings.

“Are we going to follow that recommendation? Because to me it’s either all or none. Some people would argue that it is a choice — maybe a choice for the parents — but that sort of defeats the purpose, if it’s left to choice,” Heatherly said. “I would be endorsing that we have everybody wear masks.”

Stefanik said he has been actively in conversation with Miami County Public Health and said they will continue monitoring as the school year starts and see how things unfold as students return to in-person learning.

The board approved the following new hires at Tuesday’s work session:

• District ELL Teacher Heather White

• Bus driver Karen Day

• Bus aide Kelley Stoltz

• Tippecanoe football volunteers Jon Billups and Garrett Walker

• Tippecanoe High School Cross Country program assistant Jason Salyer

The next meeting of the Tipp City Board of Education will be Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.