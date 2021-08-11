Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

July 30

ENDANGERING: Kyline Kindell, 27, of Piqua, was charged with endangering children.

WARRANT: Devon Wita, 20, of Dayton, was arrested for an active out-of-county warrant.

July 31

DUI: Marcus Wallace, 25, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and driving under suspension.

Aug. 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Subject observed two females trying to take the license plate off of the rear of his girlfriend’s vehicle at Woodgate Apartments, 1433 Covington Ave. There was also an oderless, colorless liquid poured on the vehicle. Destiny Dinardo, 18, of Piqua, and a 14-year-old offender were both charged with criminal mischief. Cassie Smith, 38, of Piqua, was charged with contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

OVI SUSPENSION: Emilee Taylor, 37, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.