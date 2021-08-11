Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 6

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 900 block of Wilson Road in Concord Township in reference to a theft complaint at 12:51 p.m. After speaking with the reporting party, it was determined she just needed the incident documented.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to Wilson Hospital in reference to an incident involving an accidental discharge of a firearm that may have occurred in the Miami County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. The victim advised he did not know the exact address of the incident and does not wish to pursue any criminal charges at this time. This case is pending.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the 1300 block of South State Route 48 in Newton Township on an accident with injury at 5:50 p.m. After further investigation, a male was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Loy Road in Lostcreek Township in reference to a structure fire of a barn at 7:04 p.m. This case is pending further investigation.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 9800 block of East Haskett Lane in Bethel Township in reference to a disturbance reported at 10 p.m. Upon arrival, subjects were no longer on scene. No charges were filed. This case is closed.

Aug. 7

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to Maxwell Court in Monroe Township in reference to a criminal damaging complaint at 12:46 a.m. This case is under further investigation.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of East State Route 55 in Lostcreek Township at 2:56 p.m. in reference to the reporting party possibly giving money to a fake ad through Facebook. The transaction involved an application fee for a rental property, and after withdrawing her application, the suspect advised the reporting party would be reimbursed on Aug. 7 at approximately 10-11 p.m. The reporting party requested the incident be documented at this time. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint on the 6900 block of Frederick Garland Road in Union Township at 7:04 p.m. After further investigation, the reporting party advised a known suspect had taken $2,520 from his bank account. This case is pending.

Aug. 8

DISORDERLY: It was reported that there was a physical altercation between two inmates at the Miami County Incarceration Facility at 2 a.m. After investigating this matter, both involved inmates were charged with disorderly conduct for their actions. This case is closed at this time.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported on the 1200 block of West Evanston Road in Monroe Township at 3:56 a.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint on the 3700 block of North Springcreek Stringtown Road in Staunton Township at 8 a.m. The vehicle involved was towed. This case is under further investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damaging complaint on the 1600 block of McKaig Road in Concord Township at 10:19 a.m. The victim had two tires slashed. This case is closed with no suspects at this time.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy spoke with a reporting party over the phone regarding an animal complaint on West State Route 185 in Newberry Township at 4:43 p.m. The reporting party advised he recovered a doll sheep and located the owner, but the owner was refusing to pick the sheep up. Contact was made with the sheep owner, and he advised he would pick the sheep up that night. This case is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a suspicous complaint on the 5500 block of Sugar Grove Road in Newton Township at 10:06 p.m. The reporting party advised when they arrived home, they found the back portion of their barn appeared to be burnt. They asked that the incident be documented. There are no suspects at this time.

Aug. 9

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance on Terri Drive in the village of West Milton at 12:33 a.m. The on-duty West Milton Police Department officer was involved on another call and was not available at that time. At the conclusion of this incident, Johnny Dye was taken into custody and charged with assault and criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Miami County Jail and incarcerated. This case is closed at this time.