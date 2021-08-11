Community invited to tour new Lincoln Community Center building expansion

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Lincoln Community Center (LCC) will host a Community Open House for tours of the new completed building expansion from 1-4 p.m. LCC is located at 110 Ash Street in Troy.

More than doubling previously available space, the 21,803 square-foot addition is the result of three years of planning and a $3.8 million fundraising campaign. The new addition provides ADA-compliant space for programming, activities, and offices, as well as additional parking. The addition includes a high school regulation gymnasium, a lobby and reception area, an exercise center with locker rooms, a kitchen and concession area, workspace for staff, and rooms for art, technology, and after-school programs.

“This is a dream come true for LCC’s legacy” said Executive Director Shane Carter. “We have been blessed that things just ‘worked,’ in spite of many challenges including the pandemic.”

Carter emphasized the extensive planning, the tremendous fundraising support, and the leadership of board, staff, and community volunteers as major reasons for the success. MT Studio served as the architect for the new space, and Level MB Construction was the general contractor for the project.

For any additional information regarding the Community Open House or the new expansion, please contact Shane Carter at 937-335-2715 at the Lincoln Community Center.