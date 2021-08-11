Back-to-School Bash, fundraisers planned

As the summer of 2021 already begins to wrap up, unfortunately, and school is nearly starting again, there are many events upcoming in our little village. The first is the Covington Football fundraiser at Mariachi’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 301 E. Troy Pike. This will take place this coming Sunday, Aug. 15, from noon until 8 p.m. Fifteen percent of total sales on this Sunday will go toward the Covington High School football program. Team posters have been created, and football team members will be present at Mariachi’s to sign the posters and take photos with young fans. Not to mention the delicious Mexican food and drink that will be served up all day long. Stop by Mariachi’s on Sunday for a delicious lunch or dinner, and help support our young athletes, as well as a great new Covington business.

The following Friday, Aug. 20, the Covington Christian Church will again have their Salad Luncheon Drive-Thru, put on by their Women’s Fellowship group. Enjoy their delicious salads and desserts in two containers, with a third container of your choice of either their famous “Hot Chicken Salad” or a new and refreshing cold chicken salad topped with sugared pecans. This year, all meals are again pre-packaged and ready for pickup. However, this limits the ability to take special requests for certain dishes, sorry. Also this month, their famous apple dumplings are back at $3.50 each or 12 dumplings for $38. Stop by the Covington Christian Church office to pre-order your lunch or dumplings, and leave your donation to ensure you don’t miss out. Supplies will be limited, so swing by the church at 115 N. Pearl St., or call 473-3443 during church hours, which are Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Also happening soon at Covington Christian Church is the Community Back-to-School Bash. This is a community-wide event, and all school-age children are invited. It will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2-5 p.m. at the Marias Technology/Newberry Theater parking lot, directly across from the Covington Christian Church on North Pearl Street at Wright Street. The kids can enjoy carnival games, inflatables, and lots of food, fun, and prizes. It is sort of a final fling to have some summer fun, before school begins for most, later that week. Again, all school-age children are invited!

Lastly, please mark your calendars for what will likely be the final “Bucc Bash” fundraiser, put on this year again by the Covington Bucc Boosters and Covington Noon Optimist Club. It doesn’t take place until Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Covington Eagles Hall, from 6-9 p.m. Both the Bucc Boosters and Optimist Club support the youth of our village in various ways. The Bucc Bash will involve a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 drawing, bake sale, raffles, and other games and prizes. Those who would like to make a donation of a prize or auction item, a monetary donation to purchase items, or to purchase a ticket ($25 per person) should contact Glen Hollopeter at (937) 216-2255 or Bob Supinger at (513) 266-2029. More information about this event will follow in future columns.

And the Miami County Fair begins this Friday, Aug. 13, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 19. Thankfully, we are back to a regular Fair this year, so make a stop over and enjoy all the Fair has to offer. Many Covington-area youth have worked hard this summer on their FFA and 4-H projects, so be sure to support them again this year at the Miami County Fair.