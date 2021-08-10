UVCC prepares for back to school

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2021-22 school year. All first-year students will begin on Thursday, Aug. 19, with all students reporting to school on Friday, Aug. 20. The school day begins at 8:23 a.m. and ends at 2:44 p.m. Students are able to enter the building as early as 7:55 a.m.

All enrolled students should have received a Schedule Pick-Up Day (SPUD) packet in the mail with the information needed for back to school. The annual Schedule Pick-up Day will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. on the main campus.

“This is a great day for all students to come into school to pick-up their class schedule, uniforms, fill out forms, and ask any final questions they might have,” said Matt Meyer, director of Student Services.

Students should enter the building and go directly to their career tech lab where instructors and staff members will give them the primary information they need and answer questions.

The health and safety of our students and staff are always the first priority of the Upper Valley Career Center. In keeping with guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Miami County Health Department, masks will be optional but recommended for staff and students. However, students being transported by bus must wear a mask per federal transportation guidelines.

For additional information on back to school for new or returning students, please visit the Student Information page on the Career Center’s website at www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.