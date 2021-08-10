Troy Invitational rained out; Troy girls fifth at Lady Bucc; Lehman netters open with win

TROY — Mother Nature did not cooperate Monday at the Troy Invitational at Troy Country Club.

Less than an hour after the shotgun start, a hard rain that lasted more than an hour suspended the tournament.

Shortly, before it was scheduled to re-start, another storm hit, making the course unplayable.

Hole sponsors included Independent Auto Sales, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Primary Eyecare Associates, Weigandt Development LTD, Miami Acres Animal Hospital, Rank Chiropractic, Edward Jones, Denlinger and Sons Builders LTD, Stoltz Motors, Mercer Group Inc., Troy Fish and Game, Car Brite, Heath Murray — State Farm Insurance, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodonics, Armstrong Dentistry, Clopay, Troy Acme Baseball and Troy Country Club.

Lady Buccs

Pink Out

The weather was more cooperative at the Lady Buccs Pink Out at Echo Hills.

Fort Loramie won with a 336 total and Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin and Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson shared medalist honors with 75.

Troy finished fifth with a 426 total.

Ashley Kloeker led Troy with 96.

Other Troy scores were Kami Lehman 99, Asha Patel 108, Mackenzie Andrews 123, Faith Overholzer 126 and Emma Honeycutt 137.

Covington finished 10th with a 484.

Lady Bucc scores were Sarah Slusher 93, Amie Burtrum 127, Kila Stephan 131 and Kara Stephan 133.

Piqua finished 12th with a 496 total.

Kenzi Anderson led the Lady Indians with a 101.

Other Piqua scores were Aubrey Carroll 126, Carsyn Meckstroth 131, Ivy Lee 138 and Marin Funderburg 147.

Milton golfers

top Lehman

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union golfers defeated Lehman Catholic 192-220 at Shelby Oaks.

Nathan Thompson led Milton-Union with 41.

Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Grady Vechazone 45, Colin Fogle 47 and Maria Whalen 59.

Lehman’s Noel Petersen was medalist with a 37.

Other scorers for the Cavaliers were John Gagnet 56, Hezekiah Bezy 57 and Nick Wright 70.

TENNIS

Lady Cavaliers

open with win

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team opened the season with a 3-2 win over Sidney Monday.

“It was a good win over our crosstown rivals to start our season,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It is our first win over Sidney since 2013.”

In singles, Taylor Reineke lost to Kara Mays 6-0, 6-1; Mary Lins lost to Allison Fultz 6-1, 6-1; and Lilly Williams defeated Jenna Grieshop 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

“Taylor and Mary played very well against good players,” Ungericht said. “Lily came from 3-1 down in a third set in a two-and-a half hour match to clinch the team win for us. Great win by her over a steady, experienced player.”

In doubles, Anna Stiver and Macie Verdier defeated Alyssa Echols and Cara Mullinex 6-0, 6-4; and Emma Covault and Sarah Lins defeated Brenna Mullinex and Deserae Miller 6-3, 7-5.

“Both doubles teams were aggressive to close out those matches,” Ungericht said.

Elizabeth Jock and Katy Huelskamp won JV singles matches for Lehman.