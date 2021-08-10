Down A River, Down A Beer to return

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The 8th Annual “Down A River, Down A Beer” (DARDAB) craft beer-tasting festival and fundraiser is being held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 919 S. Main Street, Piqua. It is being held behind the former Power Plant, a beautiful park-like area on the Great Miami River. DARDAB will be held between 6-9 p.m. and culminates with the lighting oftThe River Fire Rings, which are five rings of fire floating on the Great Miami River.

The riverway is the recipient of the funds raised from this event. To date, DARDAB has donated more than $25,000 for River Stewardship and for the Great Miami Riverway. At this year’s event, one of the many kiosks that are being placed along the Great Miami Riverway by cities along it will be unveiled at this site for the people using this trail system. This kiosk was funded by DARDAB.

Patrons may park on the north side of the building or follow the signage for alternative parking close by. This setting is just beautiful and well shaded. Picnic tables and small bistros will be placed along the river and on a portico overlooking the Great Miami River and bike path. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the view while tasting the beers, including taps, wines, ciders, and seltzers that will be available.

Breweries and beer distributors will be on hand to share information about their beers. There will be a silent auction, live music by the Drive, and sponsored by The French Oil Machinery Company, the River Fire Rings, along with BeeBeeQ food truck.

Advance tickets are $30, available at Mainstreet Piqua, Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua, Miami Valley Wine & Spirits in Tipp City, and the Cellar in Troy or online at www.downariverdownabeer.com.

Tickets at the door are $35 and DD tickets are $5.

For further details, visit Down A River, Down A Beer on Facebook or go to www.downariverdownabeer.com