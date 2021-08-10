Area briefs

Road closure

MIAMI COUNTY — Rangeline Road will be closed between Markley Road and Pearson Road on Aug. 11 through Aug. 20 for bridge repairs.

Square closed for Mayors’ Concert

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concert, with a performance by the Oakwood Brass, will be held at Prouty Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. The Public Square will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to accommodate the concert, and the northwest quadrant of the square will be closed to parking after noon on that day.

The Troy Mayors’ Concert, organized by the Mayors’ Concerts Board, brings orchestral, brass and popular music to Troy each August. The Oakwood Brass performs under the direction of Eric Knorr, who co-founded the group in 2001 with his colleagues from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. The Oakwood Brass regularly performs with the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Springfield and Lima Symphonies. Troy’s own professional mezzo soprano Rachael Boezi will be singing the National Anthem.

This concert is free and open to the public, thanks to the support of the Troy Foundation and many other sponsors. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a night of music on the Square.

National Safe Digging Day

MIAMI VALLEY — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation, wants to remind customers that Aug. 11 is National 811 Call before you dig day. They encourage all customers to put safety first and call 8-1-1 (800-362-2764) at least two full business days ahead of your scheduled start of any home projects that involve digging.

To ensure safety, you want to be sure you know where electrical, gas, and other utility lines are located on your property. Not only will doing so avoid headaches and make your job easier, but you will steer clear of potential utility outages, repair costs, and serious or even fatal injuries.

By simply calling OHIO811, you can notify Ohio’s one-call notification systems. The Ohio Utilities Protection Service (OUPS) coordinates with local utilities to have underground lines marked, so you know ahead of time where it is safe to dig. Customers can also enter dig requests online with the OHIO811 e-dig ticket system at www.oups.org/edig/. Submitting a ticket is easy, enter the location and a valid email address.

To learn more, go to aes-ohio.com