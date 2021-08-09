News RT clients beat the heat By Michael Ullery - August 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Alicia Shelley gets to beat the heat with a ride on a tube pulled by Brittany Kerr at RT Industries on Friday. RT employees set up the outdoor water fun for their clients as a fun way to spend a hot summer afternoon. Alicia Shelley gets to beat the heat with a ride on a tube pulled by Brittany Kerr at RT Industries on Friday. RT employees set up the outdoor water fun for their clients as a fun way to spend a hot summer afternoon.