Rock band Tesla coming to Hobart Arena

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — After an 18-month hiatus the world has taken from live concerts due to COVID-19, America’s multi-platinum rock band Tesla is announcing their return to performing live concerts with the “LET’S GET REAL!” tour – kicking off Aug. 5. The tour will include shows with legendary artists Styx, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and it will continue until November, hitting the continental U.S. and Mexico.

The tour is scheduled to make a stop at Troy’s Hobart Arena on Friday, Oct. 15. Tickets for the show in Troy go on public sale Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Tickets are $31, $41, and $68. A limited number of VIP Packages are also available.

Over the course of their 35-plus year career, the iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet — including Frank Hannon (guitar), Brian Wheat (bass), Jeff Keith (lead vocals), Troy Luccketta (drums), and Dave Rude (guitar) — sold more than 25 million albums domestically and played globally to sold-out crowds far and wide.

“We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again,” Frank Hannon said. “There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts, as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!”

