Piqua Community Farmers Market going strong; Market to host cookbook swap

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The 12th season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market is in full swing with a full supply of vegetables and greens. There are currently five produce vendors at the market, including Burns Green Leaf, Marrs Produce, Domestic Divas, Harry Milby, and Joe Bulcher. Tomatoes, corn, green beans, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, potatoes, and melons are in plentiful supply. Additionally, Piqua’s own hydroponic grower, Decker’s Indoor Farms, is also at the market each week. The market is held each Thursday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library. The season will continue through Sept. 30.

Other items available at the Piqua market include baked goods, jams, jellies, local honey, homemade soaps, candles and candle melts, handcrafted sewn items like potholders and kitchen towels, all natural dog treats, and fresh cut flowers.

This coming week, on Aug. 12, the Piqua Community Farmers Market and the Piqua Public Library are hosting a cookbook swap. Bring your gently used cookbooks to the market and swap them for new ones! You may take as many as you bring. The swap table will be right behind the information booth in the middle of the market.

A full listing of all the vendors at the Piqua Community Farmers Market can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com