Deal makes five straight birdies on way to Echo Hills Club Championship

PIQUA — Brian Deal didn’t exactly get off to the start he wanted in the Echo Hills Club Championship Sunday morning.

But, he made up for it with a torrid five-hole stretch of golf and went on to claim his third club championship, finishing two shots ahead of first round leader Justin Weber.

Weber had a two-shot lead over Deal and Matt Mauer after an opening round one-under par 71.

“I knew I was going to have to shoot something low,” Deal said. “I played with him both days and Justin (Weber) is such a good player.”

Instead, Deal bogeyed the par-4 first hole and doubled the par-4 fourth hole after finding the water with his tee shot.

“I didn’t hit a good drive one one and pushed my drive to the right on four,” Deal said.

At that point, he trailed Weber by three shots.

But, Deal would birdie the next five holes for a two-under par 34 and would be tied with Weber heading to the back nine.

“For sure, that’s the most (birdies in a row) I have ever made in tournament play,” Deal said. “None of them were real long putts. Seven (a par three) was probably the longest putt. It was about 12 feet.”

The streak looked in jeopardy when he hits his drive to the right on the par-4 eighth hole.

“That was my best shot,” Deal said. “I was blocked by some trees and had to hook it in there.”

With an eight-iron from 150 yards, Deal did exactly that and followed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.

“I was able to make that birdie on eight to keep it going,” Deal said. “That (the birdie streak) kind of got me going.”

Deal and Weber matched each other shot-for-shot for most of the back nine.

They were still tied when they got to the 16th tee, a short par-4 with trouble on both sides of a narrow fairway.

“We both hit our drives to the right,” Deal said. “Mine was in play and Justin’s (Weber) wasn’t. I made a par and he made a double (bogey). That was the difference. We both had the same scores on the last two holes.”

Deal shot a one-under par 71 to finish at even par 144, while Weber had a 75 to finish at 146.

Mike Bosse had a strong showing and took third with rounds of 74 and 76 for a 150 total.

Maurer and Andrew Slusher tied for fourth.

Maurer followed an opening round 73 with an 81 and Slusher bounced back from an opening round 80 with a 74 for a total of 154.

SUPER SENIORS

Ray Putnam got off to a fast start and never looked back for a nine-shot victory in the Super Seniors.

Putnam had rounds of 73 and 74 for a 147 total.

Marty Jackson rallied on Sunday to take second.

After shooting 84 in the opening round, he had the low round of the weekend in the Super Seniors with an even-par 72 Sunday for a 156 total.

Marv Simmons took third with rounds of 80 and 85 for a 165 total.

FLIGHT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Creg Rietz defended his title with rounds of 90 and 86 for a 176 total and four-shot victory in the Flight Championships.

Rob Kiser had rounds of 93 and 87 to finish second with a 180 total, while Matt Davis took third with rounds of 91 and 93 for a 184 total.